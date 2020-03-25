Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:04 AM
3408 Westclarke Drive
Location
3408 Westclarke Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 home in West Plano. Open floor plan down, with master down with wood flooring. Large kitchen with cooktop on island. Additional bedroom down and 2 beds upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have any available units?
3408 Westclarke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3408 Westclarke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Westclarke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Westclarke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive offer parking?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Westclarke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Westclarke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Westclarke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
