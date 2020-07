Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Refrigerator included! Beautiful Home! Move In Ready! Established Plano Neighborhood! . This home offers you a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen is updated with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinetry. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a warm brick fireplace. Generous sized rooms with Huge Master Bedroom! Private backyard with covered patio and a steel post BOB fence. Minutes from major highways, shopping and more! Close to everything!!