3404 De Vinci Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious One-Story with 3 Car garages.Walking distance to Plano East Sr High School & Stoney Hollow Park, which features swings, hiking and biking trails, playground & practice fields. The community also boasts its own scenic lake surrounded by lush greenbelts just few houses down the street.Close to Tollways, Hwy 75.Open floor plan, high ceilings.4 Bed-3 Full Bath-2 Living-Formal Dining-Gourmet kitchen with bar-island-eat-in large breakfast area with build-in oven, microwave, flat cook top, dishwasher.Custom upgrades granite countertops throughout entire house, 42” maple cabinets, master bath with walk-in shower and garden tub, walk-in closet, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard with covered patio