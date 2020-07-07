All apartments in Plano
3404 De Vinci Drive
3404 De Vinci Drive

3404 Da Vinci Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Da Vinci Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious One-Story with 3 Car garages.Walking distance to Plano East Sr High School & Stoney Hollow Park, which features swings, hiking and biking trails, playground & practice fields. The community also boasts its own scenic lake surrounded by lush greenbelts just few houses down the street.Close to Tollways, Hwy 75.Open floor plan, high ceilings.4 Bed-3 Full Bath-2 Living-Formal Dining-Gourmet kitchen with bar-island-eat-in large breakfast area with build-in oven, microwave, flat cook top, dishwasher.Custom upgrades granite countertops throughout entire house, 42” maple cabinets, master bath with walk-in shower and garden tub, walk-in closet, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard with covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 De Vinci Drive have any available units?
3404 De Vinci Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 De Vinci Drive have?
Some of 3404 De Vinci Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 De Vinci Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 De Vinci Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 De Vinci Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3404 De Vinci Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3404 De Vinci Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3404 De Vinci Drive offers parking.
Does 3404 De Vinci Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 De Vinci Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 De Vinci Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 De Vinci Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 De Vinci Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 De Vinci Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 De Vinci Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 De Vinci Drive has units with dishwashers.

