3401 Fontaine Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Hard to Find Plano 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Home has private front fenced courtyard w abundant landscape and trees. Home features split floor plan, hardwoods, double vault ceiling with exposed beams and oversized wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, double ovens, flat top electric cooktop, tumbled marble backsplash, updated tile floor, built in microwave and double sink. Master bedroom has wood floors, raised ceiling, double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower, and dual walk in closets. Must see in your tour of homes!