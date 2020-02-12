All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3401 Fontaine Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:57 AM

3401 Fontaine Street

3401 Fontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Fontaine Street, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Hard to Find Plano 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Home has private front fenced courtyard w abundant landscape and trees. Home features split floor plan, hardwoods, double vault ceiling with exposed beams and oversized wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, double ovens, flat top electric cooktop, tumbled marble backsplash, updated tile floor, built in microwave and double sink. Master bedroom has wood floors, raised ceiling, double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower, and dual walk in closets. Must see in your tour of homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Fontaine Street have any available units?
3401 Fontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Fontaine Street have?
Some of 3401 Fontaine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Fontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Fontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Fontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Fontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3401 Fontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Fontaine Street offers parking.
Does 3401 Fontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Fontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Fontaine Street have a pool?
No, 3401 Fontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Fontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 3401 Fontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Fontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Fontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

