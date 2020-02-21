3362 Lanarc Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home recently upgrade with new paint. All New Vinyl Floor downstairs, New Granite countertops in

kitchen, bathrooms & upstair living room bar. New recess lightings & light fixtures and new ceiling fans. Large

living room with brick fireplace downstairs. upstair living room has bar and bathroom. Home is centrally located in Plano. Great school district. Private covered side patio with nice backyard. Upstairs relaxing living room has a wet bar and bathroom. two bedrooms and on bathroom on the opposite side of Master Suite. 2 Closets in Master Suite.