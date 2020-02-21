All apartments in Plano
3362 Lanarc Drive

3362 Lanarc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3362 Lanarc Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful home recently upgrade with new paint. All New Vinyl Floor downstairs, New Granite countertops in
kitchen, bathrooms & upstair living room bar. New recess lightings & light fixtures and new ceiling fans. Large
living room with brick fireplace downstairs. upstair living room has bar and bathroom. Home is centrally located in Plano. Great school district. Private covered side patio with nice backyard. Upstairs relaxing living room has a wet bar and bathroom. two bedrooms and on bathroom on the opposite side of Master Suite. 2 Closets in Master Suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 Lanarc Drive have any available units?
3362 Lanarc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3362 Lanarc Drive have?
Some of 3362 Lanarc Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 Lanarc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3362 Lanarc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 Lanarc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3362 Lanarc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3362 Lanarc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3362 Lanarc Drive offers parking.
Does 3362 Lanarc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 Lanarc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 Lanarc Drive have a pool?
No, 3362 Lanarc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3362 Lanarc Drive have accessible units?
No, 3362 Lanarc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 Lanarc Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 Lanarc Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

