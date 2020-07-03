All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

3353 Westminster Drive

3353 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3353 Westminster Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New floors in living areas and new paint. GREAT LOCATION, Close to exemplary PLANO schools and parks, HWY 75, DART Rail Station, Downtown Plano, Plano's City Line Development with shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Westminster Drive have any available units?
3353 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3353 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3353 Westminster Drive offers parking.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3353 Westminster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

