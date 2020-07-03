New floors in living areas and new paint. GREAT LOCATION, Close to exemplary PLANO schools and parks, HWY 75, DART Rail Station, Downtown Plano, Plano's City Line Development with shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3353 Westminster Drive have any available units?
3353 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3353 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.