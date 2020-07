Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Amazing opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom 2 bath with a big backyard with a porch cover, granite counter tops in the kitchen with beautiful tile floors. This home stands out with a big evergreen tree in the front yard and carpet and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Walking distance to the schools and shopping.