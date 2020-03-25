3317 San Patricio Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Plano is the perfect place to call home. The over sized kitchen overlooks a spacious family room making this beautiful home ideal for entertaining. Wired for surround sound, the family room is ideal for enjoying a favorite movie. A beautiful front room adorned with French Doors can be used as either a formal living or study. A lovely outdoor patio is the ideal place to enjoy a cup of coffee on sunny days. The Master Suite has bay windows and large walk-in closet. New paint,

new carpet, and new tile and shower head in master shower all installed since February 2020.