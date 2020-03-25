All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3317 San Patricio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3317 San Patricio Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

3317 San Patricio Drive

3317 San Patricio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3317 San Patricio Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Plano is the perfect place to call home. The over sized kitchen overlooks a spacious family room making this beautiful home ideal for entertaining. Wired for surround sound, the family room is ideal for enjoying a favorite movie. A beautiful front room adorned with French Doors can be used as either a formal living or study. A lovely outdoor patio is the ideal place to enjoy a cup of coffee on sunny days. The Master Suite has bay windows and large walk-in closet. New paint,
new carpet, and new tile and shower head in master shower all installed since February 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 San Patricio Drive have any available units?
3317 San Patricio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 San Patricio Drive have?
Some of 3317 San Patricio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 San Patricio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 San Patricio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 San Patricio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 San Patricio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3317 San Patricio Drive offer parking?
No, 3317 San Patricio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3317 San Patricio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 San Patricio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 San Patricio Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 San Patricio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 San Patricio Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 San Patricio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 San Patricio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 San Patricio Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District