Home
Plano, TX
3313 Raintree Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM
3313 Raintree Drive
3313 Raintree Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3313 Raintree Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly upgraded corner lot house with nice deck and commercial range.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 Raintree Drive have any available units?
3313 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3313 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 3313 Raintree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3313 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3313 Raintree Drive offer parking?
No, 3313 Raintree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Raintree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Raintree Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 Raintree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.
