Great location in heart of Plano, close to everything. Spacious living and dinning areas downstairs. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. The 3rd bedroom has a double door leads to master-bed, which could be master suite or study. All hard surface floors. Big two-car garage. Lovely front patio, no backyard. HOA takes care of outside including mowing lawn.