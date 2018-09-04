All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:19 AM

3309 Newkirk Drive

3309 Newkirk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Newkirk Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Plano Nest With a Ton of Modern Flair! This home beckons from the outside with fresh paint and a new roof! Upon entering, be warmed with the coordinated paint colors held up with distinctive tile and wood like laminate throughout! Living area features a sophisticated floor to ceiling brick fireplace for cozy winter evenings. The kitchen will captivate your attention w bold backsplash and granite countertops. Cook in style w SS double oven and large built in microwave! The 3 large bedrooms and transformed baths are an inviting plus. Plano ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Newkirk Drive have any available units?
3309 Newkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Newkirk Drive have?
Some of 3309 Newkirk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Newkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Newkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Newkirk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Newkirk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3309 Newkirk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Newkirk Drive offers parking.
Does 3309 Newkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Newkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Newkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 3309 Newkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Newkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 3309 Newkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Newkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Newkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.

