3309 Newkirk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Plano Nest With a Ton of Modern Flair! This home beckons from the outside with fresh paint and a new roof! Upon entering, be warmed with the coordinated paint colors held up with distinctive tile and wood like laminate throughout! Living area features a sophisticated floor to ceiling brick fireplace for cozy winter evenings. The kitchen will captivate your attention w bold backsplash and granite countertops. Cook in style w SS double oven and large built in microwave! The 3 large bedrooms and transformed baths are an inviting plus. Plano ISD