Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated and well-maintained home nestled in a quiet and established neighborhood of Central Plano. Close to many conveniences and amenities. Notable features include laminated wood flooring, updated light fixtures, covered patio and tiled front entrance, kitchen and bathrooms. Painted with decorative neutral colors. $400 pet deposit per pet; well-trained small pets only. Will not last.