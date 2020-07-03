Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been nicely updated and is ready for a new family. There is a large living space with a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. The kitchen countertop and backsplash have just been installed. The carpet and nice vinyl plank flooring have been recently installed throughout. The water heater and energy efficient windows will help keep the electricity costs down. There is a board on board fence in the backyard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No cats allowed. Submit TAR Application and $45 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. No smoking and no prior evictions or early terminations. See the Landlord rules in the attachments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3228 Nova Trail have?
Some of 3228 Nova Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Nova Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Nova Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Nova Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Nova Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Nova Trail offer parking?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have a pool?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have accessible units?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Nova Trail has units with dishwashers.
