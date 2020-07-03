3228 Nova Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been nicely updated and is ready for a new family. There is a large living space with a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. The kitchen countertop and backsplash have just been installed. The carpet and nice vinyl plank flooring have been recently installed throughout. The water heater and energy efficient windows will help keep the electricity costs down. There is a board on board fence in the backyard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No cats allowed. Submit TAR Application and $45 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. No smoking and no prior evictions or early terminations. See the Landlord rules in the attachments.