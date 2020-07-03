All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:03 AM

3228 Nova Trail

3228 Nova Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Nova Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been nicely updated and is ready for a new family. There is a large living space with a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. The kitchen countertop and backsplash have just been installed. The carpet and nice vinyl plank flooring have been recently installed throughout. The water heater and energy efficient windows will help keep the electricity costs down. There is a board on board fence in the backyard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No cats allowed. Submit TAR Application and $45 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. No smoking and no prior evictions or early terminations. See the Landlord rules in the attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Nova Trail have any available units?
3228 Nova Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Nova Trail have?
Some of 3228 Nova Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Nova Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Nova Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Nova Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Nova Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Nova Trail offer parking?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have a pool?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have accessible units?
No, 3228 Nova Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Nova Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Nova Trail has units with dishwashers.

