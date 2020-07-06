All apartments in Plano
3208 Lynbrook Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM

3208 Lynbrook Drive

3208 Lynbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Lynbrook Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in Ready! Beautiful front driveway leads you into this spacious 1-story home with high vaulted ceiling living room. BRAND NEW bathroom vanities with soft close drawers, bathroom mirrors, fixtures, toilets and exhaust vent in kitchen. No carpet; wood floor and tile throughout. Wood floor for all 3 additional bedroom and range oven cooktop installed just a year ago. Covered patio with large backyard. Separate laundry room next to kitchen. Pet base on case by case review. Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have any available units?
3208 Lynbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have?
Some of 3208 Lynbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Lynbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Lynbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Lynbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Lynbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Lynbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Lynbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3208 Lynbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3208 Lynbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Lynbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Lynbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

