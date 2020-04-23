All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3124 Glory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3124 Glory Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

3124 Glory Lane

3124 Glory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3124 Glory Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage home for lease. Home features 2in. Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile, Laminate flooring, Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with island, Electric, Smooth cooktop, Lots of Cabinet space & a Grand Entry with vaulted ceilings. The living room opens up to the kitchen and overlooks the fully fenced in backyard and features Built in Shelves. Formal Dining Room, Archways, & Garden Tub. Window Seat, Double sinks & Separate Over-sized Shower in Master Bath with 2 Walk in closets. Fabulous Back Yard w fruit trees, Sprinkler System, Lg. Covered Patio. Landscaped, 2- Car Garage with Opener...
$ 40.00 Application fee per each adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Glory Lane have any available units?
3124 Glory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Glory Lane have?
Some of 3124 Glory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Glory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Glory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Glory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3124 Glory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3124 Glory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Glory Lane offers parking.
Does 3124 Glory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Glory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Glory Lane have a pool?
No, 3124 Glory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Glory Lane have accessible units?
No, 3124 Glory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Glory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 Glory Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District