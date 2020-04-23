3124 Glory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage home for lease. Home features 2in. Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile, Laminate flooring, Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with island, Electric, Smooth cooktop, Lots of Cabinet space & a Grand Entry with vaulted ceilings. The living room opens up to the kitchen and overlooks the fully fenced in backyard and features Built in Shelves. Formal Dining Room, Archways, & Garden Tub. Window Seat, Double sinks & Separate Over-sized Shower in Master Bath with 2 Walk in closets. Fabulous Back Yard w fruit trees, Sprinkler System, Lg. Covered Patio. Landscaped, 2- Car Garage with Opener...

$ 40.00 Application fee per each adult 18 and over.