Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated two bedroom two full bath condo on second floor. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Open floor plan.

Lots of natural light. Coffered ceiling in master bedroom. Large walk-in closet. His and hers bathroom sinks.

Second bedroom features wall to wall closet. Balcony overlooks greenbelt. Tenant does not pay for water, sewer or trash. Enjoy community pool. Great location, close to all major shopping and highways.