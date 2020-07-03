All apartments in Plano
3101 Raintree Drive
3101 Raintree Drive

3101 Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Raintree Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent; 3 bedrooms, plus loft which could be optional 4th bedroom or office, two family areas, two and a half bathrooms. Includes appliances; Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are included in lease. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. Loft overlooks family living area and wood burning fireplace. Family living area has additional open area for seating and wet bar. Beautiful wooden privacy fence. Lots of space to gather and entertain family or friends. Rear entry two car garage. No smokers, no dogs. Conveniently located to everything per the last tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Raintree Drive have any available units?
3101 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 3101 Raintree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3101 Raintree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Raintree Drive offers parking.
Does 3101 Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Raintree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Raintree Drive have a pool?
No, 3101 Raintree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3101 Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.

