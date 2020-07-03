3101 Raintree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

For Rent; 3 bedrooms, plus loft which could be optional 4th bedroom or office, two family areas, two and a half bathrooms. Includes appliances; Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer are included in lease. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. Loft overlooks family living area and wood burning fireplace. Family living area has additional open area for seating and wet bar. Beautiful wooden privacy fence. Lots of space to gather and entertain family or friends. Rear entry two car garage. No smokers, no dogs. Conveniently located to everything per the last tenants.