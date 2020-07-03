All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3101 Judge Holland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3101 Judge Holland Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:25 AM

3101 Judge Holland Lane

3101 Judge Holland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3101 Judge Holland Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A pristine home on large corner lot in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Enjoy the peaceful, beautiful views of a maintained greenbelt front and back yard or to relax on the large patio! Many upgrades including granite counter tops in Kitchen and both bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances 2018, new carpet and padding, interior painting and much more. Large master bedroom with 2 closets, one being a large walk-in. Second bedroom is very roomy. Study has french doors and plantation shutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have any available units?
3101 Judge Holland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have?
Some of 3101 Judge Holland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Judge Holland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Judge Holland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Judge Holland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Judge Holland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Judge Holland Lane offers parking.
Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Judge Holland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have a pool?
No, 3101 Judge Holland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have accessible units?
No, 3101 Judge Holland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Judge Holland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Judge Holland Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District