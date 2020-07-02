3020 Edwards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath one story home in quiet cul-de-sac with 3 car garage in sought after Highlands of Russell Park. Open entry way with ceramic tile, custom paint, & lots of natural light. Large dining area for entertaining. Split floor plan with stylish master suite hosting a sitting area & large bath with dual vanities. Separate shower & jetted tub. Updated gourmet kitchen with gas range, pantry & island. Large living room with fireplace. Updated light fixtures*custom paint*window treatments*crown molding*vaulted ceilings. Lush landscaping & large open backyard with covered patio area. Newer roof, fence, AC & patio cover. Close to community pool, park & playground.