Plano, TX
3020 Edwards Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:34 PM

3020 Edwards Drive

3020 Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Edwards Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath one story home in quiet cul-de-sac with 3 car garage in sought after Highlands of Russell Park. Open entry way with ceramic tile, custom paint, & lots of natural light. Large dining area for entertaining. Split floor plan with stylish master suite hosting a sitting area & large bath with dual vanities. Separate shower & jetted tub. Updated gourmet kitchen with gas range, pantry & island. Large living room with fireplace. Updated light fixtures*custom paint*window treatments*crown molding*vaulted ceilings. Lush landscaping & large open backyard with covered patio area. Newer roof, fence, AC & patio cover. Close to community pool, park & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Edwards Drive have any available units?
3020 Edwards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Edwards Drive have?
Some of 3020 Edwards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Edwards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Edwards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Edwards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Edwards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3020 Edwards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Edwards Drive offers parking.
Does 3020 Edwards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Edwards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Edwards Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Edwards Drive has a pool.
Does 3020 Edwards Drive have accessible units?
No, 3020 Edwards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Edwards Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 Edwards Drive has units with dishwashers.

