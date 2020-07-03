Rent Calculator
Location
3013 Peachtree Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and move in ready. Refrigerator included. Close to 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
3013 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3013 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 3013 Peachtree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3013 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Peachtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 3013 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.
