3004 Sewanee Drive
3004 Sewanee Drive

3004 Sewanee Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home in West Plano. Beautiful single story home with all new updates. This home features 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. The living room is a good size and comes with a fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are totally updated with new showers and fixtures. There is also a large new shower, double vanities and 2 walk in closets. All new flooring and all new paint. One year old HVAC system. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Has an open patio in the back yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 3004 Sewanee Drive have any available units?
3004 Sewanee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Sewanee Drive have?
Some of 3004 Sewanee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Sewanee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Sewanee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Sewanee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Sewanee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3004 Sewanee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Sewanee Drive offers parking.
Does 3004 Sewanee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Sewanee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Sewanee Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Sewanee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Sewanee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Sewanee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Sewanee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Sewanee Drive has units with dishwashers.

