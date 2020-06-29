3004 Sewanee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled home in West Plano. Beautiful single story home with all new updates. This home features 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. The living room is a good size and comes with a fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are totally updated with new showers and fixtures. There is also a large new shower, double vanities and 2 walk in closets. All new flooring and all new paint. One year old HVAC system. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Has an open patio in the back yard.