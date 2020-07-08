All apartments in Plano
2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane

2917 Mountain Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Mountain Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Tenant must show proof of funds and income prior to appointment. Mike Marsolek Moroccan Mastery with Classic Custom Homes on .55 acres. Lavish double door entrance leads to wood and iron spiral staircase underneath an exquisite dome ceiling. Private Master Suite features double sitting areas, tongue and groove ceilings, double entry spa shower and fireplace. Specialty rooms include 1st floor In-Law Suite, Gym with Terrace, Office, Theater and Game Room with wet bar. Breezeways, Open Air Balconies and private verandas abound. Enclosed by mature trees, this outdoor oasis includes a Pool and Spa with water feature, separate Kiddie Pool, Outdoor Shower, Fire Pit and large pergola covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have any available units?
2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane offers parking.
Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane has a pool.
Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.

