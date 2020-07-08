2917 MOUNTAIN LAUREL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Tenant must show proof of funds and income prior to appointment. Mike Marsolek Moroccan Mastery with Classic Custom Homes on .55 acres. Lavish double door entrance leads to wood and iron spiral staircase underneath an exquisite dome ceiling. Private Master Suite features double sitting areas, tongue and groove ceilings, double entry spa shower and fireplace. Specialty rooms include 1st floor In-Law Suite, Gym with Terrace, Office, Theater and Game Room with wet bar. Breezeways, Open Air Balconies and private verandas abound. Enclosed by mature trees, this outdoor oasis includes a Pool and Spa with water feature, separate Kiddie Pool, Outdoor Shower, Fire Pit and large pergola covered patio.