Last updated July 7 2019 at 9:26 AM

2917 Cascade Drive

2917 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Cascade Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 storey home in W Plano! Exemplary schools. Built end of 2006. Move-in Ready. Oversized Lot with cozy picnic area and shade trees. Superb trim work adds that custom touch. Stained 42 inch Ash Cabinets in the Kitchen are accented by the Stainless Steel Appliances and Siltstone countertops. 5 BRs (Master and guest bedrooms on 1st floor). Full bath for guest. Lg MBR has second closet. Media Room with wet Bar, 3 bedrooms and Full Bath Upstairs! HOA voluntary!
Brand new cooktop with new Fridge.
MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Cascade Drive have any available units?
2917 Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Cascade Drive have?
Some of 2917 Cascade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Cascade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2917 Cascade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Cascade Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Cascade Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Cascade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Cascade Drive has units with dishwashers.

