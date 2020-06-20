2917 Cascade Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 storey home in W Plano! Exemplary schools. Built end of 2006. Move-in Ready. Oversized Lot with cozy picnic area and shade trees. Superb trim work adds that custom touch. Stained 42 inch Ash Cabinets in the Kitchen are accented by the Stainless Steel Appliances and Siltstone countertops. 5 BRs (Master and guest bedrooms on 1st floor). Full bath for guest. Lg MBR has second closet. Media Room with wet Bar, 3 bedrooms and Full Bath Upstairs! HOA voluntary!

Brand new cooktop with new Fridge.

MUST SEE!!