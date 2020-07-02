All apartments in Plano
2917 Bandolino Lane
2917 Bandolino Lane

2917 Bandolino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Bandolino Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegantly remodeled modern style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1 study room. Every inch of the house has been painstakingly updated. Brand new kitchen, windows, AC system and bathrooms just to name a few. The kitchen features an open floor plan with a gorgeous oversized granite island. Perfect for party, special occasions and daily dwelling. Enjoy the huge backyard with a creek view and a private driveway to the garage. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Leaser or leaser broker to verify all information including schools and dimensions. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. The leaser needs to provide a copy of driver license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Bandolino Lane have any available units?
2917 Bandolino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Bandolino Lane have?
Some of 2917 Bandolino Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Bandolino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Bandolino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Bandolino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Bandolino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2917 Bandolino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Bandolino Lane offers parking.
Does 2917 Bandolino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Bandolino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Bandolino Lane have a pool?
No, 2917 Bandolino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Bandolino Lane have accessible units?
No, 2917 Bandolino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Bandolino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Bandolino Lane has units with dishwashers.

