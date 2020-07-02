2917 Bandolino Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Elegantly remodeled modern style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1 study room. Every inch of the house has been painstakingly updated. Brand new kitchen, windows, AC system and bathrooms just to name a few. The kitchen features an open floor plan with a gorgeous oversized granite island. Perfect for party, special occasions and daily dwelling. Enjoy the huge backyard with a creek view and a private driveway to the garage. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Leaser or leaser broker to verify all information including schools and dimensions. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. The leaser needs to provide a copy of driver license.