2816 Landershire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this charming 1 story located in sought after Parker Road Estates, Plano. Open floor plan features hardwood floors, beamed vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, & plantation shutters. Kitchen includes white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stone tile back splash, ss appliances with REFRIGERATOR included. Laundry room is equipped with a WASHER & DRYER, built in storage & drying space. Enjoy your evenings in the backyard covered patio that includes a built in gas grill, TV mount, ceiling fan, & 8 ft board on board privacy fence. Storage shed is the perfect place to house lawn and gardening equipment as the tenant is responsible for yard care. 2 car alley entrance garage also contains a workbench.