Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

2816 Landershire Lane

2816 Landershire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Landershire Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this charming 1 story located in sought after Parker Road Estates, Plano. Open floor plan features hardwood floors, beamed vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, & plantation shutters. Kitchen includes white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stone tile back splash, ss appliances with REFRIGERATOR included. Laundry room is equipped with a WASHER & DRYER, built in storage & drying space. Enjoy your evenings in the backyard covered patio that includes a built in gas grill, TV mount, ceiling fan, & 8 ft board on board privacy fence. Storage shed is the perfect place to house lawn and gardening equipment as the tenant is responsible for yard care. 2 car alley entrance garage also contains a workbench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Landershire Lane have any available units?
2816 Landershire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Landershire Lane have?
Some of 2816 Landershire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Landershire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Landershire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Landershire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Landershire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2816 Landershire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Landershire Lane offers parking.
Does 2816 Landershire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Landershire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Landershire Lane have a pool?
No, 2816 Landershire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Landershire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2816 Landershire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Landershire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Landershire Lane has units with dishwashers.

