Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location and Excellent Plano ISD. Two-story home has lots of spaces with 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, living room, dining room and study room. Open floor plan, soaring high ceilings in entry and hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Master Bathroom. New Paint Inside and Out. Refrigerator is included. Ready now, easy showing, easy apply. Don’t miss out this fantastic home.