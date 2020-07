Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Elegantly appointed 2 story, 5 bdrm, game, media,gourmet kitchen, 5th bdrm downstairs can be used as study or library, 2 story ceiling in family, dining, and foyer. Hand scraped, nail down hardwoods throughout 1st floor except for Master, baths, laundry. Granite in kitchen and every bath with high end finish out. Energy Star Certified. Stay in the neighborhood you love and enjoy the convenience, ease, and beauty of a brand new home.