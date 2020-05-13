2716 Regal Road

Amenities

MOVE-IN-READY, This beautifully renovated home is in the heart of Cloisters Square one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Large family room, 4 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, wood floors, tiles, light fixtures and entire house is freshly painted. walk-in closets and custom cabinetry. Year old roof, irrigation system, open floor plan. Nice backyard with wood fencing. In short his property has been fully refreshed from top to bottom!