2716 Regal Road

Amenities
MOVE-IN-READY, This beautifully renovated home is in the heart of Cloisters Square one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Large family room, 4 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, wood floors, tiles, light fixtures and entire house is freshly painted. walk-in closets and custom cabinetry. Year old roof, irrigation system, open floor plan. Nice backyard with wood fencing. In short his property has been fully refreshed from top to bottom!