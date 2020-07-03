All apartments in Plano
2708 Redfield Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

2708 Redfield Drive

2708 Redfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Redfield Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
internet access
oven
Well maintained Single Story home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths on a fenced corner lot. Lots of storage with no waste of space. Great room layout provides privacy, covered with hard wood and marble floors, granite counter-top in kitchen. Living room wired for home theater, just bring your speakers. High Speed Internet. Walk to recently renovated great Plano ISD Elementary School. Close to shopping and easy access to highways. Perfect size backyard for kids with beautiful trees on property. Lots of natural light throughout home. Note: Landlord is licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

