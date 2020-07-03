2708 Redfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Well maintained Single Story home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths on a fenced corner lot. Lots of storage with no waste of space. Great room layout provides privacy, covered with hard wood and marble floors, granite counter-top in kitchen. Living room wired for home theater, just bring your speakers. High Speed Internet. Walk to recently renovated great Plano ISD Elementary School. Close to shopping and easy access to highways. Perfect size backyard for kids with beautiful trees on property. Lots of natural light throughout home. Note: Landlord is licensed Realtor.