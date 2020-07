Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Conveniently located in Plano with easy access to 75 and George Bush. Open floor plan with new washer, dryer and refrigerator on the first floor. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with new paint and carpet. 2 car garage and a easy to maintain backyard. Landlord has included a lawnmower and 2nd refrigerator for tenant use.