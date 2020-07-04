2612 Piedra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Excellent layout! Former Model home with fresh updates to include highend trim, feax finishes, crown , baseboards and new cabinets. Split master and split 4th bedroom. Lovely shaded lot front and back. Courtyard type patio with large stone pavers. Huge oak tree surrounded by 10 foot custom fence. Hardwood flooring is dominat. Slate kitchen floor. Granite counters. Modern baths, New carpet in jack and jill bedrooms. Fully automatic sprinker system. Skylights in den and master as well as the garage. Garage can be airconditioned.