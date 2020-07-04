All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

2612 Piedra Drive

2612 Piedra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Piedra Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Excellent layout! Former Model home with fresh updates to include highend trim, feax finishes, crown , baseboards and new cabinets. Split master and split 4th bedroom. Lovely shaded lot front and back. Courtyard type patio with large stone pavers. Huge oak tree surrounded by 10 foot custom fence. Hardwood flooring is dominat. Slate kitchen floor. Granite counters. Modern baths, New carpet in jack and jill bedrooms. Fully automatic sprinker system. Skylights in den and master as well as the garage. Garage can be airconditioned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Piedra Drive have any available units?
2612 Piedra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Piedra Drive have?
Some of 2612 Piedra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Piedra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Piedra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Piedra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Piedra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2612 Piedra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Piedra Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Piedra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Piedra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Piedra Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Piedra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Piedra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Piedra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Piedra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Piedra Drive has units with dishwashers.

