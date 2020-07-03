Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2606 18th St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2606 18th St
2606 18th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2606 18th St, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5317532)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2606 18th St have any available units?
2606 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2606 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2606 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 2606 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2606 18th St offer parking?
No, 2606 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 2606 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 18th St have a pool?
No, 2606 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 2606 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2606 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 18th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 18th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
