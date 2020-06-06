2545 Royal Birkdale Drive

Amenities
Located in an Exclusively Gated Ridgeview Ranch golf course community. This beautiful immaculate 5-bedroom, 4-full bath home with a golf course view has it all. Numerous upgrades with wood floor and tiles throughout - NO CARPET! Refrigerator and wine cooler will stay with the property. Frisco ISD, Anderson Elementary School and nationally ranked Liberty High School. Great location - Only 11 minutes to Stonebriar Mall and Toyota Headquarter! Rent includes water up to $100 monthly, yard maintenance and pest control. Community Amenities include community pool and tennis court.