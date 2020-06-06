2545 Royal Birkdale Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in an Exclusively Gated Ridgeview Ranch golf course community. This beautiful immaculate 5-bedroom, 4-full bath home with a golf course view has it all. Numerous upgrades with wood floor and tiles throughout - NO CARPET! Refrigerator and wine cooler will stay with the property. Frisco ISD, Anderson Elementary School and nationally ranked Liberty High School. Great location - Only 11 minutes to Stonebriar Mall and Toyota Headquarter! Rent includes water up to $100 monthly, yard maintenance and pest control. Community Amenities include community pool and tennis court.