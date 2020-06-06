All apartments in Plano
2545 Royal Birkdale Drive

Location

2545 Royal Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in an Exclusively Gated Ridgeview Ranch golf course community. This beautiful immaculate 5-bedroom, 4-full bath home with a golf course view has it all. Numerous upgrades with wood floor and tiles throughout - NO CARPET! Refrigerator and wine cooler will stay with the property. Frisco ISD, Anderson Elementary School and nationally ranked Liberty High School. Great location - Only 11 minutes to Stonebriar Mall and Toyota Headquarter! Rent includes water up to $100 monthly, yard maintenance and pest control. Community Amenities include community pool and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

