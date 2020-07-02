2509 Cima Hill Drive

Amenities
Pristine Home Located In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool, Located Right Across The Street, Plus The Playground & Jogging Trails Of This Wonderful Community! Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* 3 Living Areas + Study* Downstairs Master Suite* Fully Equipped Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Microwave & Refrigerator* Family Room Has Cozy FP* Soaring Ceilings* Ceiling Fans In Most Rooms* Wood Floors Throughout First Floor* All Kitchen Appliances Are Stainless Steel And Less Than Two Years Old! Exemplary PISD Schools! Prefers One Year Lease Or Longer* Professionally Managed By Landlord* Free Yard Care & HOA Fees!