Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2509 Cima Hill Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 AM

2509 Cima Hill Drive

2509 Cima Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Cima Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pristine Home Located In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool, Located Right Across The Street, Plus The Playground & Jogging Trails Of This Wonderful Community! Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* 3 Living Areas + Study* Downstairs Master Suite* Fully Equipped Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Microwave & Refrigerator* Family Room Has Cozy FP* Soaring Ceilings* Ceiling Fans In Most Rooms* Wood Floors Throughout First Floor* All Kitchen Appliances Are Stainless Steel And Less Than Two Years Old! Exemplary PISD Schools! Prefers One Year Lease Or Longer* Professionally Managed By Landlord* Free Yard Care & HOA Fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have any available units?
2509 Cima Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have?
Some of 2509 Cima Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Cima Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Cima Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Cima Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Cima Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Cima Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Cima Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Cima Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Cima Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Cima Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Cima Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

