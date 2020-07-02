2509 Cima Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Pristine Home Located In Coveted Knolls @ Russell Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Enjoy The Sparkling Community Pool, Located Right Across The Street, Plus The Playground & Jogging Trails Of This Wonderful Community! Custom Features Include: Fresh Paint* 3 Living Areas + Study* Downstairs Master Suite* Fully Equipped Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Tumbled Marble Backsplash, SS Microwave & Refrigerator* Family Room Has Cozy FP* Soaring Ceilings* Ceiling Fans In Most Rooms* Wood Floors Throughout First Floor* All Kitchen Appliances Are Stainless Steel And Less Than Two Years Old! Exemplary PISD Schools! Prefers One Year Lease Or Longer* Professionally Managed By Landlord* Free Yard Care & HOA Fees!