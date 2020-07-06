2506 Parkhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage pet friendly

Attractive, updated home has gorgeous curb appeal w beautiful landscaping. Inviting sitting areas, natural lighting & hardwood floors, and as a bonus, you can entertain the neighborhood around the relaxing pool. The living room has wet bar & magnificently engineered fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. All bathrooms are fully updated including granite counters and stunning tile in master bath. 4th bedroom could be used as a study, media, 2nd living area, or game room. The sparkling blue pool is perfect for hot TX summers & entertainment. The house is located in a nice neighborhood in an exemplary rated school district. One small (non-shedding breed) dog is allowed. No Cats.