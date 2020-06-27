2505 Wilma Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 2-story contemporary-style home with a bright, sunny kitchen, SS single bowl farmhouse sink, granite countertops, subway tiles, and plenty of counter space. With fresh paint inside and out, walk onto this newly updated charming home featuring hand scraped solid hardwood floors throughout. This jewel of a home is rent ready! West Elm mirrors in master bath, elegant chandeliers through out the house. Centrally located just a walk or bike to school, Oak Point Nature Preserve or Bob Woodruff Park, minutes away from City Line and Collin College. The backyard oasis over looks an amazing pool, a board on board privacy fence with a large backyard for your pets. This Texas summer oasis will not last long.