2505 Wilma Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:03 AM

2505 Wilma Lane

2505 Wilma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Wilma Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 2-story contemporary-style home with a bright, sunny kitchen, SS single bowl farmhouse sink, granite countertops, subway tiles, and plenty of counter space. With fresh paint inside and out, walk onto this newly updated charming home featuring hand scraped solid hardwood floors throughout. This jewel of a home is rent ready! West Elm mirrors in master bath, elegant chandeliers through out the house. Centrally located just a walk or bike to school, Oak Point Nature Preserve or Bob Woodruff Park, minutes away from City Line and Collin College. The backyard oasis over looks an amazing pool, a board on board privacy fence with a large backyard for your pets. This Texas summer oasis will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Wilma Lane have any available units?
2505 Wilma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Wilma Lane have?
Some of 2505 Wilma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Wilma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Wilma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Wilma Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Wilma Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Wilma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Wilma Lane offers parking.
Does 2505 Wilma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Wilma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Wilma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Wilma Lane has a pool.
Does 2505 Wilma Lane have accessible units?
No, 2505 Wilma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Wilma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Wilma Lane has units with dishwashers.

