Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace courtyard

Beautiful Gardener's delight! Single story 3 bd home in Knolls at Russell Creek in Plano, Plano schools, beautifully maintained.Home features split floor plan, hardwoods in all bedrooms, hardwood floors and c-tile in all other areas, neutral paint, oak kitchen cabinets refacing, induction cook top, R49 insulation and Radiant Shield. Enjoy entire yard, park like setting, courtyard and add'l yard. Walk to comm pool, parks, hike & bike, YMCA & more! See video for virtual showing.