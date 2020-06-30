All apartments in Plano
2412 Frosted Green Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2412 Frosted Green Lane

2412 Frosted Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Frosted Green Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
tennis court
Spacious two-story home available in the highly sought after Ridgeview Ranch Neighborhood, zoned for Frisco ISD. Bright and open home, kitchen includes a large island, a study desk, 42 inch maple cabinets and a generous sized pantry. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One Bedroom and full bath on first floor. Great living space with game room upstairs. Media room offers lots of storage options and can easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The community includes lots of great amenities, including a neighborhood park, pool, and tennis court. Close to shopping, highways, and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have any available units?
2412 Frosted Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have?
Some of 2412 Frosted Green Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Frosted Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Frosted Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Frosted Green Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Frosted Green Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane offer parking?
No, 2412 Frosted Green Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Frosted Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Frosted Green Lane has a pool.
Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 2412 Frosted Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Frosted Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Frosted Green Lane has units with dishwashers.

