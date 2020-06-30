2412 Frosted Green Lane

Amenities

Spacious two-story home available in the highly sought after Ridgeview Ranch Neighborhood, zoned for Frisco ISD. Bright and open home, kitchen includes a large island, a study desk, 42 inch maple cabinets and a generous sized pantry. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. One Bedroom and full bath on first floor. Great living space with game room upstairs. Media room offers lots of storage options and can easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The community includes lots of great amenities, including a neighborhood park, pool, and tennis court. Close to shopping, highways, and golf course.