Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

2408 Skiles Drive

2408 Skiles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Skiles Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great house at desirable community. This property has 4 beds & 2.5 baths, a sunroom and plenty of space. Recently updated Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave oven and cooktop! Fireplace, fenced backyard, wet bar, wood floor. New AC system was installed in October 2015. Mature and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary. City park and jogging trail nearby. Minutes from Hwy 75 and 190. Lot of stores and restaurant nearby, including Panera Bread, Sushi sake, Starbucks. Please verify all information. Please turn off all lights, lock doors and don't touch thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Skiles Drive have any available units?
2408 Skiles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Skiles Drive have?
Some of 2408 Skiles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Skiles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Skiles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Skiles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Skiles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2408 Skiles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Skiles Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 Skiles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Skiles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Skiles Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Skiles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Skiles Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Skiles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Skiles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Skiles Drive has units with dishwashers.

