2408 Skiles Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Great house at desirable community. This property has 4 beds & 2.5 baths, a sunroom and plenty of space. Recently updated Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave oven and cooktop! Fireplace, fenced backyard, wet bar, wood floor. New AC system was installed in October 2015. Mature and quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary. City park and jogging trail nearby. Minutes from Hwy 75 and 190. Lot of stores and restaurant nearby, including Panera Bread, Sushi sake, Starbucks. Please verify all information. Please turn off all lights, lock doors and don't touch thermostat.