All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2408 Grandview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2408 Grandview Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:51 AM

2408 Grandview Drive

2408 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2408 Grandview Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
QUIET, FRIENDLY, BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD invites you to Lease this Spacious 1 Story, 2462 sq ft Brick 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, 2 Car Garage Lovely Home in West Plano leasing at only $2000 per month. Just Installed Brand New Carpet, Interior Paint, Ceiling Fans, Electric Light Switches & Outlets, Kitchen Sink, Faucet, Smooth top Electric Cook top & More! All Rooms are HUGE! Drive up is serene, kids walk to school, neighbors walk their doggies, skip up Custer to shopping or down to 190 to zip to town. Solid Home surrounded by TREES & GREEN GRASS. A LANDSCAPED BEAUTY. Unique Leaded Diamond Lattice Bay Windows in Living & 4th Bdrm or a Great Front Office! BIG ENCLOSED PATIO-SUNROOM-GAMEROOM too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Grandview Drive have any available units?
2408 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 2408 Grandview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Grandview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2408 Grandview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Grandview Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Grandview Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Grandview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District