2408 Grandview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace game room

QUIET, FRIENDLY, BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD invites you to Lease this Spacious 1 Story, 2462 sq ft Brick 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, 2 Car Garage Lovely Home in West Plano leasing at only $2000 per month. Just Installed Brand New Carpet, Interior Paint, Ceiling Fans, Electric Light Switches & Outlets, Kitchen Sink, Faucet, Smooth top Electric Cook top & More! All Rooms are HUGE! Drive up is serene, kids walk to school, neighbors walk their doggies, skip up Custer to shopping or down to 190 to zip to town. Solid Home surrounded by TREES & GREEN GRASS. A LANDSCAPED BEAUTY. Unique Leaded Diamond Lattice Bay Windows in Living & 4th Bdrm or a Great Front Office! BIG ENCLOSED PATIO-SUNROOM-GAMEROOM too