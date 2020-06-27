All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

Location

2336 Ravenhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with kitchen opening to family room, bedrooms up with play area, and study downstairs, large master suite with separate shower and garden tub, neighborhood swimming pool and close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have any available units?
2336 Ravenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have?
Some of 2336 Ravenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Ravenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Ravenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Ravenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Ravenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

