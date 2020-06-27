Beautiful home with kitchen opening to family room, bedrooms up with play area, and study downstairs, large master suite with separate shower and garden tub, neighborhood swimming pool and close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have any available units?
2336 Ravenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Ravenhurst Drive have?
Some of 2336 Ravenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Ravenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Ravenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.