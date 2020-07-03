2324 Vetchling Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1 story Plano off Legacy and Custer. Showing after the 17th, ideal for someone who loves the outdoors, lovely home in a quiet established subdivision, enjoy a lovely view all year, walk straight out from patio to a beautiful city park. 4 bedrooms or a study, one story low maintenance home with new carpet, paint, appliances and flooring. Walk to Elementary school, great amenities on the corner including Kroger, Einsteins and more. Tar Lease application. App fee $40 per adult over 18 years paid online, proof of income, 3 months pay stubs,Tar rental history form, references, credit and background check. Incomplete TAR forms will not be accepted. No showings till 16th March.