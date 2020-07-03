All apartments in Plano
2324 Vetchling Circle
2324 Vetchling Circle

2324 Vetchling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Vetchling Circle, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 story Plano off Legacy and Custer. Showing after the 17th, ideal for someone who loves the outdoors, lovely home in a quiet established subdivision, enjoy a lovely view all year, walk straight out from patio to a beautiful city park. 4 bedrooms or a study, one story low maintenance home with new carpet, paint, appliances and flooring. Walk to Elementary school, great amenities on the corner including Kroger, Einsteins and more. Tar Lease application. App fee $40 per adult over 18 years paid online, proof of income, 3 months pay stubs,Tar rental history form, references, credit and background check. Incomplete TAR forms will not be accepted. No showings till 16th March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Vetchling Circle have any available units?
2324 Vetchling Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Vetchling Circle have?
Some of 2324 Vetchling Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Vetchling Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Vetchling Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Vetchling Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Vetchling Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2324 Vetchling Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Vetchling Circle offers parking.
Does 2324 Vetchling Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Vetchling Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Vetchling Circle have a pool?
No, 2324 Vetchling Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Vetchling Circle have accessible units?
No, 2324 Vetchling Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Vetchling Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Vetchling Circle has units with dishwashers.

