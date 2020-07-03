All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

2321 London Drive

2321 London Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2321 London Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HAVE RECEIVED 4 APPLICATIONS! 5 minutes to Shops At Legacy. Beautiful 1-story home tastefully updated with Custom Hand Scraped wood floors in both Living Areas, Kitchen, Breakfast & Dining. Granite countertops, Backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Stunning SEE-Through Fireplace open to living areas. Large Laundry Room! 2 car garage. Spacious backyard with Patio area. Large Master Suite with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub! Huge master Closet! Secondary bedrooms are split from master. Formal Dining and Breakfast areas adjoin the kitchen. Floorplan flows nicely. Home is very clean and well maintained by owner. Fridge Included.Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 London Drive have any available units?
2321 London Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 London Drive have?
Some of 2321 London Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 London Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 London Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 London Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 London Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2321 London Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 London Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 London Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 London Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 London Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 London Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 London Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 London Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 London Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 London Drive has units with dishwashers.

