2321 London Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

HAVE RECEIVED 4 APPLICATIONS! 5 minutes to Shops At Legacy. Beautiful 1-story home tastefully updated with Custom Hand Scraped wood floors in both Living Areas, Kitchen, Breakfast & Dining. Granite countertops, Backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Stunning SEE-Through Fireplace open to living areas. Large Laundry Room! 2 car garage. Spacious backyard with Patio area. Large Master Suite with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub! Huge master Closet! Secondary bedrooms are split from master. Formal Dining and Breakfast areas adjoin the kitchen. Floorplan flows nicely. Home is very clean and well maintained by owner. Fridge Included.Pets considered case by case.