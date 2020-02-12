2309 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

First time lease! Great neighborhood feeds to excellent schools Rice-Jasper-West path. 1.5 Story with Study, Split Master, 3 bdrms downstairs to keep your family close. Great for Multi-generation family. HUGE Media-Gameroom up with full bath! Wood floor throughout main area. New Carpet in bedroom. Kitchen with Granite Counter, Quality Cabinetry, Induction Cooktop. New Stainless Convection oven. Plenty of built-ins and Storage Space! Tandem 3 Car Garage, 2 walk-in attic. Foley Pool+Spa+grassy play area. Wind down your day in Private backyard with retractable awning! Extended Front porch welcomes you home on a wide street in a calm neighborhood. Near Russell Creek Greenbelt, Capstone Park, School.