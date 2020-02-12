All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2309 Scenic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2309 Scenic Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

2309 Scenic Drive

2309 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2309 Scenic Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
First time lease! Great neighborhood feeds to excellent schools Rice-Jasper-West path. 1.5 Story with Study, Split Master, 3 bdrms downstairs to keep your family close. Great for Multi-generation family. HUGE Media-Gameroom up with full bath! Wood floor throughout main area. New Carpet in bedroom. Kitchen with Granite Counter, Quality Cabinetry, Induction Cooktop. New Stainless Convection oven. Plenty of built-ins and Storage Space! Tandem 3 Car Garage, 2 walk-in attic. Foley Pool+Spa+grassy play area. Wind down your day in Private backyard with retractable awning! Extended Front porch welcomes you home on a wide street in a calm neighborhood. Near Russell Creek Greenbelt, Capstone Park, School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Scenic Drive have any available units?
2309 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 2309 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2309 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 2309 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District