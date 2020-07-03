All apartments in Plano
2308 Stacia Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:34 PM

2308 Stacia Drive

2308 Stacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Stacia Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
**Already Leased** Don't miss this amazing, executive Huntington home!! Beautifully updated with wood floors throughout most of the first level. Gourmet kitchen with island, solid surface countertops and stainless appliances is an entertainer's delight. Spacious master suite down, large spa bath and two closets. Gorgeous study with built in wood cabinets and desk. Another full bath off the study. Two bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bath, a separate guest suite and third living area. Very popular floor plan with so much space. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa, built in grill and outdoor living area. Very private backyard. Hard to find 3 car garage. Exemplary Plano Schools!! Landlord will maintain the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Stacia Drive have any available units?
2308 Stacia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Stacia Drive have?
Some of 2308 Stacia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Stacia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Stacia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Stacia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Stacia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2308 Stacia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Stacia Drive offers parking.
Does 2308 Stacia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Stacia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Stacia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Stacia Drive has a pool.
Does 2308 Stacia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Stacia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Stacia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Stacia Drive has units with dishwashers.

