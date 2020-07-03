2308 Stacia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

**Already Leased** Don't miss this amazing, executive Huntington home!! Beautifully updated with wood floors throughout most of the first level. Gourmet kitchen with island, solid surface countertops and stainless appliances is an entertainer's delight. Spacious master suite down, large spa bath and two closets. Gorgeous study with built in wood cabinets and desk. Another full bath off the study. Two bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bath, a separate guest suite and third living area. Very popular floor plan with so much space. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa, built in grill and outdoor living area. Very private backyard. Hard to find 3 car garage. Exemplary Plano Schools!! Landlord will maintain the pool.