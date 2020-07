Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in Hunters Glen. A great location. The home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Fulls Baths. There are 3 Living areas which include a large Family Room and Game Room on the 2nd Floor. All Bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The Master and another Bedroom are on the 1st Floor. The Kitchen is open concept into the Family Room and there is a large Breakfast area with view to the backyard. Great established, quiet neighborhood.