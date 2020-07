Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

newly remodeled 3 beds 2 baths house in central Plano! kitchen features new granite counter and backsplash. spacious master bed and bath suite with double vanities. other features including 2 living area, hard floor through out the house, great curb appeal, large backyard, etc. come to check it out before it is gone!