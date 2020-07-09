All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:50 AM

2213 Molly Lane

2213 Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Molly Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Super clean, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Plano, plus a den. Coveted Plano school district! Recently updated kitchen appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Tile and wood floors throughout, making cleaning a breeze. All bedrooms upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with large closet. Separate shower and toilet room. Soaking tub. Backyard oasis with open patio PLUS a pool and spa. Perfect for entertaining and for cooling off in those hot Texas summers. Weekly pool service included in rent. Only one small pet allowed.

$2300 Deposit. $2300 per mo. $20 mo. preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Molly Lane have any available units?
2213 Molly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Molly Lane have?
Some of 2213 Molly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Molly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Molly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Molly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Molly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Molly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Molly Lane offers parking.
Does 2213 Molly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Molly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Molly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Molly Lane has a pool.
Does 2213 Molly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2213 Molly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Molly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Molly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

