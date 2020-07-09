2213 Molly Lane

Amenities

Super clean, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Plano, plus a den. Coveted Plano school district! Recently updated kitchen appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Tile and wood floors throughout, making cleaning a breeze. All bedrooms upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with large closet. Separate shower and toilet room. Soaking tub. Backyard oasis with open patio PLUS a pool and spa. Perfect for entertaining and for cooling off in those hot Texas summers. Weekly pool service included in rent. Only one small pet allowed.



$2300 Deposit. $2300 per mo. $20 mo. preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18 and older.