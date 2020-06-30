All apartments in Plano
2129 Argyle Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2129 Argyle Drive

2129 Argyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Argyle Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very well maintained & elegant home ready for you & your family. Once entering the impressive foyer & noticing the incredible open layout with formal dining & living areas, flows to this gourmet fully equipped kitchen, with those gorgeous granite countertops. All adjacent to the cozy, but yet an extended family room with beautiful bricked fireplace and stunning views of the very inviting backyard with pool, spa, grassy & patio areas for family & entertaining. An abundance of space everywhere, amazing master suite with pool views. **Pool & landscaping services paid by the Owner's, incredible added value. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Argyle Drive have any available units?
2129 Argyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Argyle Drive have?
Some of 2129 Argyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Argyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Argyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Argyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2129 Argyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2129 Argyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Argyle Drive offers parking.
Does 2129 Argyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Argyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Argyle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2129 Argyle Drive has a pool.
Does 2129 Argyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2129 Argyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Argyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Argyle Drive has units with dishwashers.

