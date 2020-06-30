2129 Argyle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Very well maintained & elegant home ready for you & your family. Once entering the impressive foyer & noticing the incredible open layout with formal dining & living areas, flows to this gourmet fully equipped kitchen, with those gorgeous granite countertops. All adjacent to the cozy, but yet an extended family room with beautiful bricked fireplace and stunning views of the very inviting backyard with pool, spa, grassy & patio areas for family & entertaining. An abundance of space everywhere, amazing master suite with pool views. **Pool & landscaping services paid by the Owner's, incredible added value. Must see!