Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Updated custom duplex in West Plano boasting new carpet, split mater suite, over-sized two car garage, granite countertops, dishwasher, brick fireplace with gas logs, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room, tile in entry, hallway, kitchen, breakfast nook, baths, and utility room. Door from breakfast nook leads to fair sized backyard, with new fence. Centrally located with access to shopping, restaurants, etc. Pets on case by case basis-under 20lbs. No cats please.